Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

Breaking News: New State Of Emergency Issued By County Exec Ed Day Amid Measles Outbreak In Rockland
Accused Heroin Dealer Faces Charges In Area

Valerie Musson
New York State Police Troop F Headquarters (55 Crystal Run Road in Middletown)
New York State Police Troop F Headquarters (55 Crystal Run Road in Middletown) Photo Credit: Google Maps

An accused heroin dealer from Middletown will face charges in Dutchess County, police say.

An investigation by the New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) revealed that 27-year-old Daquan Charles of Middletown allegedly possessed and sold more than 138 grams of heroin.

New York State Police worked alongside the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a criminal indictment from a grand jury.

New York State Police Troop K Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team (VGNET) arrested Charles on Tuesday, April 16. He faces the following charges:

  • Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance (five counts), a Class B felony
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (with a previous conviction), a Class B felony

Charles was arraigned before the Dutchess County Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $100,000 secure bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

