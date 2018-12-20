Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Police & Fire

Accused Drug-Dealing Duo Caught With Heroin In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Elton Cromedy, 58, of Poughkeepsie Photo Credit: New York State Police
Willie H. Cutler, 59, of Poughkeepsie Photo Credit: New York State Police

Two men from Poughkeepsie were arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in police finding a large amount of heroin.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18 in Woodbury. During the interview with the driver, 58-year-old Elton Cromedy, police established probable cause to conduct a search.

During the search, police allegedly discovered the passenger, 59-year-old Willie H. Cutler, with around 57 grams of heroin as well as a glass smoking device containing crack-cocaine residue.

Cromedy and Cutler were arrested and processed at SP Newburgh. They face the following charges:

  • Criminal possession of a control substance in the third degree, a Class B felony (with intent to sell)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony (narcotic drug)
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor

Cromedy also faces additional vehicle and traffic violations.

Both subjects are scheduled to be arraigned at the Town of Woodbury Court. Information regarding bail and return court dates is not yet available.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.