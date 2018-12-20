Accused Drug-Dealing Duo Caught With Heroin In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Two men from Poughkeepsie were arrested following a traffic stop that resulted in police finding a large amount of heroin.

New York State Police stopped a vehicle traveling on I-87 around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18 in Woodbury. During the interview with the driver, 58-year-old Elton Cromedy, police established probable cause to conduct a search.

During the search, police allegedly discovered the passenger, 59-year-old Willie H. Cutler, with around 57 grams of heroin as well as a glass smoking device containing crack-cocaine residue.

Cromedy and Cutler were arrested and processed at SP Newburgh. They face the following charges:

Criminal possession of a control substance in the third degree, a Class B felony (with intent to sell)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, a Class C felony (narcotic drug)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, a Class A misdemeanor

Cromedy also faces additional vehicle and traffic violations.

Both subjects are scheduled to be arraigned at the Town of Woodbury Court. Information regarding bail and return court dates is not yet available.

