'A Very Difficult Day': Westchester Officer Helps Unconscious Boy During Funeral Procession

A police officer in Westchester is being recognized for assisting an unconscious three-year-old boy during his family member's funeral procession.

The officer was recognized in a letter of appreciation sent to Yonkers Police by the son of a former Westchester County Department of Corrections officer, whose funeral procession was accompanied by officers from the department.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, during the funeral procession, the man's nephew became unconscious, according to the letter that Yonkers Police shared in a post.

According to the letter, Sgt. Frank Gualdino of Yonkers Police quickly responded, provided aid to the boy, and rushed him to the hospital in his police cruiser.

Other Yonkers Police officers then comforted the widow of the deceased corrections officer, who had "fainted from the entire ordeal," according to the letter.

After first aid was provided, Yonkers Police officers then continued to escort the procession to the Woodlawn Cemetary in the Bronx, the letter said.

"Your officers provided aid when it was needed and showed compassion to my family on a very difficult day," the letter said.

According to the letter, Gualdino also visited the boy at the hospital after the funeral was over.

