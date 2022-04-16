Contact Us
69-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Violating Protection Order

Zak Failla
A man was arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Argo

A 69-year-old man allegedly violated a court-issued order of protection in Northern Westchester by texting someone, police said.

The Yorktown Police Department announced the arrest of Peekskill resident Michael Rispoli, who was charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal contempt for allegedly sending messages to his victim.

Police said that at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 2, officers from the department responded to a Shrub Oak residence, where there was a report of a domestic incident.

Investigators said that prior to the officers’ investigation at the scene of the incident, it is alleged that Rispoli violated a Westchester Family Court order of protection by sending text messages to the victim. 

Rispoli surrendered to police on Thursday, April 7 at Yorktown Police Headquarters and later released. He is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, April 28. 

