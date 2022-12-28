Contact Us
65-Year-Old Woman Killed After Being Struck By Car In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
The area of the fatal crash left a 65-year-old woman dead. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A 65-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Ulster County on Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Pine Grove Avenue in Kingston.

According to the Kingston Police, a preliminary investigation found that woman, who was riding a bike, was hit by a 60-year-old woman.

The unnamed bicyclist was taken to Health Alliance of the Hudson Valley, Mary's Avenue campus where she died from her injuries, Kingston Police said.

Police said the names of those involved are being withheld until notification to the next of kin can be made.

Police ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash contact the department at 845-331-8404.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

