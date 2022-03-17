Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Suspect Nabbed After Investigation Of Drug Sales At Area Motel
Police & Fire

64-Year-Old Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Raping Child

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Dutchess County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.
A Dutchess County man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child. Photo Credit: Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

A 64-year-old Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child, police announced.

Dutchess County resident Gary Cowperthwaite, age 64, of Red Hook, was arrested by state police on Friday, March 11, after the department received a tip.

An investigation into the tip determined that Cowperthwaite sexually assaulted a child, Trooper AJ Hicks said.

He was charged with rape and two counts of a criminal sex act, all felonies, Hicks said.

Cowperthwaite was arraigned before the town of Red Hook court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash bail, $40,000 secure bond, or $80,000 partially secured bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.