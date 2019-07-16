6-6, 400-Pound Man Tased By Ramapo PD Now In Florida After Violating Parole For Past Murder

A 6-foot-6, 400-pound man who had to be tased by Ramapo Police in March for attempted carjacking and assault, is being held in Miami, where he was wanted for violating his parole on a past murder.

Alexander Martinez, 51, of Carteret, New Jersey, was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, after Ramapo Police received a call about a man attempting to gain access to an office on Route 45 in New Hempstead, said Ramapo Police Lt. Daniel Hyman

Martinez fled and reportedly approached the driver of another vehicle on the roadway, punching him. When responding officers located Martinez he refused to comply with the officers’ commands, running away, and attempting to enter the vehicle of the driver he had previously punched, police said.

He continued to physically resist the officers forcing them to deploy a taser in an attempt to bring him under control. The officers were able to gain control over Martinez and place him under arrest for a number of charges.

It was later determined that the suspect had a warrant out of Miami-Dade County, Florida for violating his parole supervision for a past homicide.

Ramapo police said Martinez was extradited to Miami where he is being held in a secure facility.

"Thanks to the efforts of the RPD officers, the suspect is still in custody in Florida," the department said.

The Florida Miami-Dade State Attorney Office is now attempting to make sure that Martinez remains in an appropriate locked environment instead of on supervised parole, they added.

Two Ramapo officers involved in the incident are being flown down at the expense of the Florida Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and will provide testimony in a proceeding that is being held to determine if the suspect will be remanded to an appropriate facility.

