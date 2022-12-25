5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Orange County, Reports Say

A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel.

Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school bus "from top to bottom," according to Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

The child has been identified as a boy named Efraim Yaakov Lebowitz according to a report by hamodia.com.

Further information on the incident is expected to released by state police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

