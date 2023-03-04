Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Update: Death Of NY 14-Year-Old Samantha Humphrey Being Treated As Homicide
Police & Fire

5 Killed, Including 2 Children, In Spring Valley House Fire, Officials Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Five people were killed in a house fire in Spring Valley.
Five people were killed in a house fire in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: Image by automatic6517 from Pixabay and Google Maps streeet view

Five people were killed in a Hudson Valley house fire overnight that also injured several others.

The blaze broke out in Rockland County on Saturday, March 4 at 118 South Lake Street in Spring Valley.

Spring Valley Mayor Alan Simon confirmed the deaths to ABC 7. Simon also said firefighters were still searching for one additional person.

Two children are believed to be victims of the fire.

Spring Valley fire officials said all firefighters were on the scene.

Additional information is expected at 11 a.m. Saturday, from Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

Read the entire ABC 7 story here. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.