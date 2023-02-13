49-Year-Old Killed After Single-Vehicle Orange County Crash

One person was killed and three others injured when a pickup truck slammed into a tree during a single-vehicle crash in the Hudson Valley.

The crash took place in Orange County around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 12 in the town of Newburgh.

Town of Newburgh Police responded to the area of Rock Cut Road and Kings Hill Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident, said Lt. Peter Talarico, of the Town of Newburgh Police.

Upon arrival, police found a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado had driven into a tree. The driver and two passengers were being treated for injuries on the scene, Talarico said.

The driver and one passenger were transported to St Luke's Hospital where they received treatment for their injuries.

One passenger, Ulster County resident Brian Fowler, age 49, of Modena was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, Talarico added.

The accident is under investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.