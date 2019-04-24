47-Mile Chase Ends With DWAI Motorist Crashing Into Ditch With Three Kids In Car, Police Say

A 44-year-old man is behind bars following a 47-mile chase that ended when he crashed into a ditch with three children in the car.

The incident took place around 4:52 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, when New York State Police attempted to stop a vehicle on I-87 in the town of Plattekill for a vehicle and traffic violation, said Trooper Tara McCormick.

The driver, later identified as Luis Rosa, 44, of the Bronx, failed to comply and a chase ensued, covering approximately 47 miles, she added.

The vehicle exited the Thruway for a short time at Exit 16 and drove into a ditch while traveling westbound on Route 17, McCormick said.

Rosa then continued to drive and attempted to re-enter the Thruway but became disabled at the Woodbury Tolls.

During an investigation, Rosa was found to be impaired by drugs and was taken into custody, McCormick said.

He was transported to Newburgh where a urine sample was obtained. Rosa had three children, ages 11, 8, and 5, in the vehicle with him at the time of the pursuit. They were turned over to Maria Charles, 31, of the Bronx, who was also a passenger in the car, police said.

Further investigation revealed Rosa was listed as a parole absconder and had a warrant for his arrest. He was processed and charged with the following:

Reckless Endangerment

Possession of a Forged Instrument

Violation of Parole

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle

Obstructing Governmental Administration

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs

Disorderly Conduct

Several Vehicle and Traffic Violations

Rosa was arraigned before the Town of Plattekill Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail. No return court date available at this time.

