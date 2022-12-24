4 Residents, 2 Dogs Displaced After House Fire Breaks Out In Rockland County

Two adults, two children, and a pair of dogs have been displaced after an overnight house fire broke out in the Hudson Valley.

The blaze broke out in Rockland County at around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24 in Bardonia.

A first-arriving Clarkstown Police Department officer observed flames coming from the rear of the home on Barry Lane, in the area of the soffits.

The occupants of the home were evacuating the residence as additional units were arriving on the scene.

All four occupants -- two adults and two children -- exited the home along with their two dogs, unharmed, according to Detective Norman Peters of the Clarkstown PD.

Responding units from the Nanuet Fire Department requested mutual aid from New City Fire Department, West Nyack FD, and Pearl River FD.

The fire departments on scene worked diligently to set up attack lines to knock down the fire, but "unfortunately the fire quickly spread throughout the attic and roof," Peters said.

Nanuet Community Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics staged nearby, but no injuries were reported.

"As to the cause of the fire, no official determination has been made as of this report," Peters said. "The house was deemed to be uninhabitable and the family has found temporary housing with nearby family members."

The Clarkstown Fire Inspector responded to the scene and is investigating the cause of the fire.

