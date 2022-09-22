4 Attending Vigil Shot In Hudson Valley

Four people attending a vigil in Westchester were shot, leaving one in critical condition with a bullet wound to the head.

The incident took place in Mount Vernon around 9:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 333 South 8th Ave.

According to city officials, the police department responded to the area of 333 South 8th Avenue on a report of multiple people shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they located four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

All victims were transported to Jacobi Hospital for treatment. At this time one victim is listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head, and the other three victims are all listed in stable condition after suffering non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, officials said.

All four victims reside in New York City and their identities are being withheld at this time.

Mount Vernon Police detectives are investigating the incident with the assistance of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510, all calls will be kept confidential.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

