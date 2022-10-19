4 Accused Of Selling Drugs Disguised As Candy At 2 NY Stores, Including 1 Near School

Four men have been accused of selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at two stores, including one near a school.

Following community complaints on Long Island, Suffolk County Police executed search warrants at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Exit 42 Deli, located at 270 Spur Drive South in Bay Shore, and Legit 100 Smoke Shop, located at 165 Higbie Lane in West Islip,

During the operations, police seized large quantities of mushrooms with psilocybin, concentrated cannabis, marijuana, and cocaine.

Additionally, detectives discovered narcotics packaged as name-brand candy bars and marketed toward children near the front door of the West Islip store, which is located within 1,000 feet of an elementary school, according to Suffolk County Police.

Following the execution of the search warrants, the owners of the businesses, Ali Anwar, age 44, and Hasnain Anwar, age 42, were both arrested at or near their homes, police said.

Two employees of the stores, Joseph Orso, age 47, and Shevin Mahabal, age 30, were also arrested.

Ali Anwar, of West Islip, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Second-degree trademark counterfeiting,

Two counts of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Criminal sale of a controlled substance In or near school grounds.

Hasnain Anwar, of Seaford, was charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance,

Criminal sale of a controlled substance In or near school grounds.

Mahabal, of Valley Stream, was charged with:

Fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance,

Criminal sale of a controlled substance In or near school grounds.

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance,

Second-degree criminal possession of cannabis,

Third-degree criminal possession of cannabis,

Second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Orso, of Hempstead, was charged with:

Four counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Police say all four men were held overnight at the Third Precinct and are scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The operation was conducted by Suffolk County Police Third Squad Special Operations Team (SOT) detectives, with the assistance of Narcotics Section and Criminal Intelligence Section detectives.

