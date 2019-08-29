35-Year-Old Faces Aggravated DWI Charge In Rockland

Contact Us
Valerie Musson
Tyrill Graham, 35, of Manhattan
Tyrill Graham, 35, of Manhattan Photo Credit: Stony Point Police Department

A 35-year-old man has been charged with aggravated DWI after his involvement in an accident in Rockland, police say.

Stony Point Police say they responded to a report of a minor car accident on Perrin's Peak Road on Saturday, Aug. 3 around 9 p.m.

Further investigation revealed that the driver, identified as Tyrill Graham, 35, of Manhattan, was driving the vehicle while in an intoxicated state, police say.

Graham was asked to participate in a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he did not pass.

Graham was arrested and charged with aggravated DWI and DWI per se. Police say his blood-alcohol level was tested at .20.

Graham was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Stony Point Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 19.

