Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Huge Hurricane Larry Starting To Make Its Move: Latest Projected Path
Police & Fire

31-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Area Crash

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 31-year-old Amenia man was killed during a two-vehicle crash.
A 31-year-old Amenia man was killed during a two-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Dutchess County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

A 31-year-old man was killed after being entrapped during a two-vehicle crash.

The crash took place around 5:15 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 5, in Amenia, said Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

According to Watterson, a preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2006 Ford Explorer driven by Felix Santiago, age 31, of Amenia, was traveling westbound on South Amenia Road when it crossed over the center markings and struck an eastbound 2016 Dodge Ram driven by Litchfield County, Connecticut resident William Watts, age 69, of Kent.

Santiago was initially trapped inside his vehicle, and once freed was transported to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watterson said. 

The investigation is continuing by members of the Crash Investigation Unit and Detective Division, and at this time the primary factor in the crash appears to be unsafe speed on the part of the Explorer. 

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by members of the Wassaic Fire Department, Amenia Fire Department, and Northern Dutchess Paramedics.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.