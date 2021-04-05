30-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On, Wrong-Way Crash In Area, Police Say

A 30-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash on Easter.

The victim, from Wappingers Falls, was killed around 5:54 p.m., Sunday, April 4, during the crash on Route 9 in front of Nine Mall Plaza in the Town of Poughkeepsie, authorities said.

The crash occurred when an 83-year-old Wappingers Falls man was traveling south in the northbound lane of Route 9 and collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by a 28-year-old man, also of Wappingers Falls, said Town of Poughkeepsie Police Captain Joseph Cavaliere.

The 30-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Nissan, sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Vassar Brothers Hospital where died from her injuries, the captain said. Her identity has not yet been released.

The police department was assisted by the New Hamburg Fire Department and Mobile Life Support Services.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact the Traffic Enforcement Unit at 845-485-3680.

