30-Year-Old Accused Of Operating Drug Factory In Area, Police Say

An area man was charged with operating a drug factory following a warrant search of his home in which more than 10,000 packs of heroin were allegedly seized.

Orange County resident Richard McInturff was arrested on Thursday, March 18, by the Port Jervis Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Group.

After a search of the residence, Port Jervis PD Chief William Worden said detectives recovered the following property:

27 ounces of suspected heroin packaged for sale (7,658 packets)

$2,000 in cash

Digital Scale

In addition, another 3,500 packets of suspected heroin were recovered during the course of the investigation.

Some of the heroin seized. Port Jervis Police Department

A criminal complaint alleges McInturff, age 30, of Port Jervis, acted as a "director" of a large drug organization for the past year.

During that time period, the complaint says McInturff made sales in excess of $75,000.

If found guilty he faces 25 years to life in prison under the terms of a "drug kingpin," officials said.

McInturff was charged with:

Operating as a major drug trafficker and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned in Port Jervis City Court where he was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Jail without bail pending further court appearances.

It is alleged that after his arraignment, McInturff attempted to escape from the custody of the Port Jervis Police Department by pushing police officers and attempting to flee.

Officers were able to successfully prevent the escape after a struggle. McInturff was additionally charged with attempted escape.

Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden commended his police officers and the other law enforcement agencies that assisted them and told the public, “If you see something, say something. If you suspect illicit narcotic activity is occurring in your neighborhood, please contact the Port Jervis Police Department’s confidential tips line at 845-858-4003.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.