3 Women Charged With Faking Missing Person Report In Region, State Police Say

Three Fallsburg women were arrested for allegedly making a fake missing persons report.
Three women from the area have been charged with allegedly falsely reporting a missing person.

The incident took place in Sullivan County on Saturday, Feb. 18 in Fallsburg.

Lisa M. Bowers, age 29, Maria Encarnacion, age 37, and 20-year-old Dymond Schell, all of Fallsburg, were charged with falsely reporting an incident after contacting the Fallsburgh Police to report Encarnacion was missing, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the State Police.

The circumstances described in the report along with the fact that missing person reports have the possibility of tragic results the State Police and Fallsburg Police brought numerous investigative resources to bear, Nevel said.

An investigation ultimately determined that the three women had acted in concert to make the false report and the location and the wellbeing of Encarnacion were never in doubt, he added.

The three women were released on appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, March 8.

