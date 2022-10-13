3 Police Officers Shot, 2 Killed, Overnight In Connecticut Incident

Two police officers were killed and another was seriously injured after gunfire broke out overnight in Connecticut.

The Hartford County incident happened in the city of Bristol around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 on Redstone Hill Road.

According to ABC-7, the officers involved were members of the Bristol Police Department.

"We ask your thoughts and prayers be with the families, the officer, and all those impacted," Connecticut State Police said in a statement posted on Twitter at 5:38 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.

It is unclear if there were other injuries, and further details have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

