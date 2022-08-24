3 Nabbed With 6 Guns In Hudson Valley, Police Say

Three Hudson Valley men were arrested in a week and nabbed with a total of six guns.
The arrests took place in Orange County during the week of Monday, Aug. 15, in the City of Newburgh.
During an operation with New York State Police, the City of Newburgh Police recovered six illegal handguns from the area of 104 William St:
According to Newburgh Police, the guns recovered included:
- Smith & Wesson .38 special air weight revolver
- Smith and Wesson .40 SD40 VE semi-automatic pistol
- Defaced 9mm Glock 43X semi-automatic pistol
- 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic pistol
- Phoenix Arms .22 Caliber semi-automatic pistol
- Polytechnologies P80 9mm semi-automatic pistol
Additionally, a large quantity of money and illegally possessed narcotics were recovered, police said.
Those arrested, all from the city of Newburgh, included:
- Davon Waddell, age 24
- Aljean Cromartie, age 20
- Palmis Byrd, age 28
All three were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, as well as other charges.
