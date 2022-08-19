3 Nabbed In Major Hudson Valley Drug, Gun Bust

Three people are facing drugs and weapons charges following the execution of two search warrants on homes in the area.

The bust took place in Northern Westchester on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Peekskill.

Members of the Peekskill Police, along with the Westchester County Police and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants on two separate residences in Peekskill and Lake Peekskill in connection with a joint investigation between the three agencies, said Lt. Jack Galusha, of the Peekskill Police.

As a result of the court-authorized searches, the following were recovered and seized:

Two illegally possessed loaded firearms

One revolver reported stolen out of Dutchess County

More than 400 grams of cocaine

187 glassine envelopes of heroin

8 pounds of marijuana

$28,000 in cash

Arrested following the raids were:

Masi Smith, age 29, of Peekskill

Katherine Chacon, age 37, of Peekskill

Shadieq Desland, age 25, of Peekskill.

Peekskill Police arrested and charged Smith and Chacon with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Smith and Desland are to be additionally charged by Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for drug and weapons possession.

Smith was remanded to the custody of the Westchester County Jail. Chacon was released on her own recognizance.

Information was not provided regarding Shadieq Desland.

