29-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash In Region

A 29-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the region.

Troopers in Sullivan County responded to a report of a crash in the town of Delaware on Jeffersonville North Branch Road at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, New York State Police reported.

Investigators found that a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by a 62-year-old man from the town of Callicoon, was traveling north when, for unknown reasons, he crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet, according to the report.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Erek Cruz, of Thompson, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

State Police said the driver of the Volkswagen was hospitalized for treatment of spinal injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

