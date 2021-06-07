29-Year-Old Killed After BMW Crashes Down Embankment In Area

A 29-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in the area over the weekend.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, in Ulster County on Long Mountain Traffic Circle in the Town of Highland.

A preliminary investigation by state police from the Haverstraw barracks revealed that Pierre D. Brooks, age 29, from the Bronx, was operating a 2000 BMW when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway on the northeast shoulder and traveled approximately 40 feet down an embankment.

Brooks, the operator and only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle, according to state police.

Troopers and Town of Highlands Police immediately began life-saving measures, police said.

He was successfully extricated and transported to Westchester Medical Center by the Town of Highlands EMS.

While at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, said police.

Troopers were assisted by:

Fort Montgomery Fire Department High Angle Rescue Team,

Town of Highlands Police Department,

Fort Montgomery Paramedics

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

