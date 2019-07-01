29 Rockland Police Academy Grads Now Headed To These 13 Agencies

After completing 21 weeks of intense, often grueling training, 29 new graduates from the Rockland County Police Academy will head to 13 different agencies throughout the region.

“Thank you to each one of you for choosing such an honorable profession. With the support of your families and friends, you all worked hard to achieve this great honor," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a former commander with the NYPD. " It is my hope that you gained all of the skills necessary to stay safe and protect those in need during your tenure in law enforcement. May God watch over you all.”

Some of the new recruits will head to local departments and as detectives to district attorney's offices including three at the Rockland Sheriff's Office; two at both Ramapo and Clarkstown; and one each in Orangetown and Haverstraw.

Retired Orangetown Police Department Chief Kevin Nulty was this year’s keynote speaker, he stressed the importance of mental health to the new officers and urged them to work hard to serve the public: “I wish all of you the best in your careers and offer you and your families my sincere congratulations. As you go back to your respective communities may you find happiness, career satisfaction and always be safe.”

The following recruits graduated from the Rockland County Police Academy. The names of those graduating and the police agencies they will be serving are as follows:

CLARKSTOWN

Officer James Burke

Officer Katherine Vellardito

HAVERSTRAW

Officer William Lonergan

ORANGETOWN

Officer Benjamin Gorczynski

RAMAPO

Officer Thomas Buckley

Officer Daniel Sullivan

ROCKLAND SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Officer Vincent Abbatecola

Officer Dane Neretich

Officer Justin Rivera

RCC PRE-EMPLOYMENT

John Erps

Joseph Farrelly

Devon Sanborn

Charles Schoenleber

SLOATSBURG CONSTABULARY

Constable Thomas Bonkoski

KING'S COUNTY (BROOKLYN) DA'S OFFICE

Detective Investigator Alexandera Ewar

Detective Investigator Inna Kim

Detective Investigator Andrea Medina

Detective Investigator Antoinette Robinson

Detective Investigator Thomas Woodburn

NEW YORK (Manhattan) DA's Office

Investigator Amanda Bauza

Investigator Rachel Dragos

Investigator Ethan Zubkoff

NEW YORK STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL'S OFFICE

Investigator Brian Carroll

MOUNT HOPE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officer Nigel Balgobin

BLOOMING GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officer Thomas Brusca

Officer Brandon Guest

Officer Sean Silverman

CROTON ON HUDSON

Debra Rodriguez

