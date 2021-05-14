27-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Hudson Valley

A 27-year-old was killed in a two-vehicle crash overnight in Northern Westchester.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. Thursday, May 13 in Cortlandt.

According to a preliminary investigation by New York State Police, a 2020 Buick Encore, operated by Joyce M. Pellegrino, age 72, of Peekskill, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 and made a left-hand turn into the path of a westbound motorcycle.

The 2006 Honda motorcycle, operated by Christopher R. Eastman, of Cortlandt, was subsequently struck and ejected, according to state police.

Troopers arriving on the scene began life-saving techniques on Eastman until Emergency Medical Technicians took over, said state police.

Eastman was transported by Cortlandt Regional Paramedics to Hudson Valley Hospital but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead while en route, said police.

Investigators are searching for additional witnesses to the crash.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the state police at 914-769-2600. Please reference case No. 10221106.

