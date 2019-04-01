26-Year-Old Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree On Palisades Parkway In Rockland

A 26-year-old man was killed after losing control of his vehicle on the Palisades Parkway in Stony Point over the weekend.

Jason L. Perez, of the Bronx, died following the crash that took place around 6:07 p.m., Friday, March 29 near mile marker 29, said New York State Trooper Steven Nevel.

Perez was driving a 1997 Honda southbound on the parkway when the vehicle left the roadway and slammed into a tree, Nevel said.

He was taken to Nyack Hospital where he was pronounced dead, he added.

Police did not offer a cause for the crash but did say they have closed the investigation.

