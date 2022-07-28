26-Year-Old Accused Of Placing Surveillance Cameras In Bedroom Of Hudson Valley Home

A 26-year-old was charged with eavesdropping after investigators reported that he hid surveillance cameras in the master bedroom of a Northern Westchester home.

Melvin Perez-Lopez, of Mount Kisco, was arrested on Friday, July 15, following an investigation, according to a report from the Town of Bedford Police Department on Wednesday, July 27.

On Tuesday, April 19, a homeowner in Bedford Hills reported finding two covert surveillance cameras that were hidden in their master bedroom while they were away, police said.

Investigators studied the cameras and their contents, conducted interviews, and used license plate reader data before identifying Perez-Lopez as a suspect in the case, according to the announcement.

Police said Perez-Lopez was charged with:

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree unlawful surveillance with no legitimate purpose

Eavesdropping

