25-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction, Three Vehicle Crash In Area

Joe Lombardi
A 25-year-old was killed in a chain-reaction crash involving three motorcycles in the area.
It happened in Orange County on Sunday, Aug. 9 at approximately 5:15 p.m. in the town of Tuxedo.

An investigation revealed that three motorcycles were traveling on Kanawauke Road when one of the motorcycles, a 2009 Suzuki, operated by the victim, Mohammed Kamil, was unable to negotiate a curve and struck one of the motorcycles in the group, a 2008 Harley Davidson, state police said.

The collision caused Kamil, of Brooklyn, to be thrown from his motorcycle, according to police.

The third motorcycle in the group, a 2016 Harley Davidson, then struck the Suzuki, according to police.

Kamil was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

State Police were assisted by the Tuxedo EMS, Town of Tuxedo Fire Department and New York State Park Police.

