25-Year-Old Killed, Four Injured In New Paltz Crash

One man was killed and four others were injured when the car the 25-year-old was a passenger in rear-ended another vehicle that was stopped at a stop sign, according to state police.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at the intersection of Henry W. Dubois Drive and North Oakwood Terrace in the town of New Paltz.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 Volvo S40, being operated Abram Almahri, 19, of New Paltz was traveling westbound on Dubois Road when he struck a 2012 Toyota Scion XD in the rear that was stopped at a stop sign, police said.

The impact caused the Toyota to spin around in the roadway and travel backward off the north shoulder of Dubois Road. The Volvo continued westbound, crossing the roadway to the south shoulder, striking a rock embankment causing the vehicle to overturn and then striking a tree, according to police.

Jade N. Randazzo, of New Paltz, a passenger in the Volvo, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Almahri was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with head and arm trauma.

The other passengers in the Volvo, Walter Morales-Duarte, 22, of New Paltz was transported to Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie with internal injuries and James Davis, 22, of Poughkeepsie was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie with head trauma.

The operator of the Toyota Scion XD, Charlie Rodriguez, 43, of Highland was transported to Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY. with internal injuries.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

