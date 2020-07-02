24-Year-Old Ramapo Man Wanted For Criminal Possession Of Weapon

Know him?

An alert has been issued by police in Rockland County for a wanted man who was arrested on weapons and drug charges.

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate 24-year-old Sydney David, who is wanted following his arrest for fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

David later failed to appear in court to respond to the charges, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding David’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400 or submitting an anonymous tip using the RocklandCo DA tip app.

