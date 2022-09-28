23-Year-Old Killed, 3 Injured In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley

A 23-year-old man was killed and three others injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in the area.

The crash took place in Putnam Valley around 8:55 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Wood St.

Putnam Sheriff Kevin J. McConville said deputies were dispatched to Wood Street near Meadow Crest Drive for an automobile accident with injuries.

Deputies, along with members of the Putnam Valley Fire Department arrived on the scene and began extrication and medical aid for the occupants of the two vehicles involved, police said.

The driver of the first vehicle, Bryan Tumolo, age 23,

of Mahopac, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle, an 18-year-old Lake Peekskill man, along with one of his two passengers, a 17-year-old female of Putnam Valley, were airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for serious injuries, McConville said.

The other passenger, a 15-year-old, also from Putnam Valley, was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

A preliminary investigation indicates that one vehicle was northbound on Wood Street when it crossed over into the path of the second vehicle which was southbound, police said.

The names of the man killed and the injured have not been released.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to call Sheriff’s investigators at (845) 225-8060.

