23-Year-Old Dies After Jumping From Bridge In Area

A 23-year-old man was killed after driving onto a Hudson Valley bridge, exiting his vehicle, and jumping, according to authorities.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in the town of Newburgh.

According to New York State Police, the Orange County man, who resided in Cornwall, exited his vehicle on the eastbound lane of the bridge and jumped from the right shoulder.

He was located dead in a grassy area below the bridge, said Trooper Steven Nevel

The man's name has not yet been released.

New York State Police were assisted by the Town of Newburgh Police.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

