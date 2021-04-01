Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY's 'Mystery' Surge In Cases Sparking Concern Among Some Medical Experts
Police & Fire

23-Year-Old Caught With 116 Pounds Of Pot In Upstate NY, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The drugs allegedly recovered during the traffic stop.
The drugs allegedly recovered during the traffic stop. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 23-year-old man was allegedly busted with 116 pounds of pot during a traffic stop.

Mateo Vargas Vega, of Flushing, Queens, was arrested around 11:24 p.m., on Monday, March 29, following a traffic stop in the town of Preble, said the New York State Police.

According to state police, a trooper monitoring traffic on I-81 observed a vehicle traveling northbound at a low speed and failing to maintain a lane. A traffic stop was initiated in the town of Preble.

An investigation by the trooper led to the discovery of more than 116 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle. 

Vargas Vega was arrested and charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court at a later date. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.