22-Year-Old Woman Accused Of Driving Drunk After Fiery Crash In Hudson Valley

A woman has been accused of driving drunk after a fiery single-vehicle crash in Northern Westchester.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, April 8 on Route 22 in the town of North Salem, according to New York State Police.

When troopers arrived, a downed utility pole and wires were observed with a fire in the roadway and a car pulled over on the shoulder, state police said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the driver and sole occupant, Amberlyn R. Leonard, was traveling at an unsafe speed when she exited the roadway and struck a utility pole and rock wall.

Further investigation by responding state police officers resulted in the arrest of Leonard.

Leonard, age 22, of Croton Falls, was charged with driving while intoxicated, and other vehicle and traffic violations, said state police.

She was taken to the state police barracks in Somers for processing and is due in the town of North Salem Court on Monday, May 8.

