22-Year-Old Pickup Truck Driver Randomly Shoots Vehicles, Storefronts In Rockland, Police Say

A Rockland County man has been arrested for allegedly shooting out the windows of more than 20 vehicle windows and two store windows.

Ramapo Police said the incident took place on Friday, Nov. 6 in the Village of Airmont.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found that several vehicles had their windows shot out with a pellet gun.

Witnesses reported that a suspect driving a red pick-up truck was believed to be randomly shooting out the windows on parked vehicles.

An investigation into the incident found a total of 20 vehicles were damaged and, two storefront windows had also been shot out.

With the assistance of the Clarkstown Police Department, the vehicle and driver were both located and the 22-year-old man from Suffern, was arrested.

He was charged with:

Two counts of Criminal Mischief

18 counts of Criminal Mischief in the third-degree

Reckless Endangerment.

The man was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Police did not release the man's identity.

He is due to appear in the Villages of Airmont and Chestnut Ridge Justice Courts as well as the Town of Ramapo Justice Court at later dates this month.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.