22-Year-Old Passenger Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Area

A 22-year-old passenger was killed after a car went off the road and crashed into a tree in the area.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16 in Sullivan County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Toyota was traveling in the town of Thompson on Old Glen Wild Road when the the car failed to negotiate a curve and struck a tree, state police said.

The operator and front-seat passenger were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Orange County, said police.

The backseat passenger, a 22-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

