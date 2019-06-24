22-Year-Old Killed When Car Crashes Off Road In Area

A 22-year-old man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in the area.

Brandon S. Sanok, an Orange County resident, was killed around 5 p.m,., Sunday, June 23, on Route 12 in the town of Minisink, said Trooper Steven Nevel, spokesman for the New York State Police.

An investigation found that Sanok was driving a 2008 Nissan southwest when his vehicle left the roadway on the south side of the road and overturned. Nevel said.

Sanok, of Westtown, was extricated from his car by the Johnson Fire Department.

Sanok, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene by Orange County Medical Examiner's office.

The longtime resident worked at the Warwick Valley Winery as a cider maker and cook.

Employees with the winery said that Sanok had worked at the venue for more than four years, starting in production and then working his way up. He currently worked in the kitchen.

"He will be missed," they added.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.