22-Year-Old Charged With Trafficking Heroin In Area

A months-long investigation into the illicit sales of heroin led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Orange County man.

Dashell Powlus, of Elizabeth Street in Port Jervis was busted with 130 individual bags of heroin and 145 grams of marijuana, packing materials, and a digital scale during his arrest on Tuesday, March 12, said Port Jervis Police Chief William J. Worden.

The investigation was conducted by the Port Jervis Police Department in partnership with the Orange County District Attorney's Office, the chief said.

Powlus was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Following his arrest, Powlus was sent to Orange County Jail without bail pending evaluation by an Orange County grand jury and further court appearances, Worden said.

Any residents who suspect illegal activity is occurring in their neighborhood, is asked to contact the confidential TIPS Line at 845-858-4003.

