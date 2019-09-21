Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

21-Year-Old Woman Killed, 20-Year-Man Injured In Overnight Shooting

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Video Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions

A woman was shot and killed and a man was injured in an overnight shooting in the area.

It happened around midnight on Saturday, Sept. 21 in Orange County at the Knox Village Apartment Complex on Blooming Grove Turnpike in New Windsor.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was age 21. The 20-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The search for a suspect or suspects is active. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

New Windsor Police say officers responded at 12:03 a.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired and people screaming in the area of the complex. They found the two victims, but the shooter or shooters had fled.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are assisting New Windsor police in the investigation. Anyone who might have information relevant to the investigation is asked to call New Windsor police at 565-7000.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

