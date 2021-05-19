21-Year-Old Woman Falls Or Jumps From 50-Foot Cliff Rushed To Westchester Medical Center

A 21-year-old woman who fell or jumped off a Hudson Valley cliff and fell more than 50 feet survived with serious injuries.

The incident took place in Dutchess County around 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 in Pawling at the Cut Rocks Cliffs, said Captain John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, who was rescued by the Pawling Fire Department, suffered head and pelvis injuries, Watterson said.

Pawling District Fire Chief Everett White said the rescue was extremely difficult and took precision work by his team.

White said the walk-in was a mile in and a mile out with 650+ feet in elevation change.

"Tough call and a tougher carry-out," he said. "Some of the hardest working firefighters I know and have the privilege of working with."

The woman was rushed by EMStarhelicopter to Westchester Medical Center for treatment, he added.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.