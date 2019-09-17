21-Year-Old Stabs Teenage Boy, Breaks Two TVs In Incident Outside Area Home

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a teenager and breaking two TVs during an incident outside an area home.

Marceau Harris, of Monticello, was arrested around 11 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and charged with felony assault, criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal mischief following the incident, said the Monticello Police.

Harris was arrested after Monticello police responded to a report a disturbance in a home located on Morris Drive in the Village of Monticello.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 16-year-old teen outside with a minor stab wound to his right side. The victim had allegedly been intentionally stabbed during an altercation with Harris, police said.

During the incident, Harris also reportedly broke two TVs and two glass end tables inside the home.

Officers recovered a pocket knife while arresting Harris that had been used to stab the victim, police said.

A Monticello police officer sustained an injury to his left thumb during the arrest of Harris that required treatment at an area hospital.

Harris is being held on $10,000 bond.

Monticello police were assisted at the scene by the Sullivan County Sheriff Office, NYSP, Mobile Medic Ambulance, and the Monticello Fire Department.

