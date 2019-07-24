21-Year-Old Nabbed For Stealing Valuables From Vehicles In New City, Police Say

A 21-year-old man was arrested, though a second suspect is on the loose after being busted breaking into unlocked cars in Rockland County, police said.

A homeowner on South Pascack Road in Nanuet alerted the Clarkstown Police Department of an auto break-in at approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, after being awoken by a notification from their home surveillance system that there was motion in the driveway.

The homeowner was able to provide investigating officers with a description of two men who had been entering their vehicles and were caught on the video.

Officers established a perimeter in the area after the two men were spotted by officers. A search was conducted and using additional information from similar complaints by nearby neighbors, one suspect was taken into custody. The second man has not been located, though police noted the investigation is ongoing.

The arrested 21-year-old - whose name has not been released by police investigators - was taken into custody and charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and resisting arrests, all misdemeanors. Following his arraignment in Clarkstown Justice Court, he was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, July 29 to respond to the charges.

Police said that the two made off with spare change and a small amount of cash during their spree.

“This arrest highlights the problem of car larcenies as a crime of opportunity,” investigators noted. “The Clarkstown Police Department reminds homeowners to take the extra minute to remove valuables from your vehicles, remove keys or fobs from your vehicle and lock your doors. These measures will help reduce these petty but real crimes. If you see something, say something by calling 911 or you may also send an anonymous tip to the police by using TIP411.”

