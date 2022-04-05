21-Year-Old From Area Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child

A Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a child under 11.

Orange County resident Cormega Berkley, age 21, was arrested on Monday, April 4, in Newburgh by New York State Police.

Berkley, of the city of Newburgh, was arrested after allegations arose about his allegedly having sexually assaulted the child, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

A joint investigation by the Orange County Child Abuse Unit led to Berkley's arrest, Nevel said.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and remanded to the Orange County Jail.

