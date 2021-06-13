Contact Us
21-Year-Old Charged With Assault After Large Fight Breaks Out In Area

Zak Failla
A 21-year-old Hudson Valley man was charged after a large fight broke out.
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly injuring his victim’s eye when a large fight broke out in the area, State Police said.

New York State Police troopers in Orange County and officers from the Town of Deerpark Police responded to Forrest Drive at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, where there was a report of a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, police said that troopers interviewed witnesses, and one victim reported that he was struck in the face and suffered a facial injury to his eye.

The man was transported by paramedics to Garnet Medical Center, where he was treated for a laceration to his face and a concussion.

Police said that the investigation identified Middletown resident Dillion Kopp as the suspect who struck the victim several times, causing the facial injuries.

Kopp turned himself in to police in Middletown on Thursday, June 10, where he was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. Kopp was released and scheduled to return to the Town of Mount Hope Court on Thursday, July 8. 

