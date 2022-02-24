Contact Us
21-Year-Old Charged After Stolen Car Recovered In Hudson Valley

A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he was found driving a stolen car in Northern Westchester.

Angel Gomez, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 21, for fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to New York State Police.

Troopers received a tip about a stolen 2018 Toyota Camry from the Westchester County Real-Time Crime Center and conducted a traffic stop on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson at about 10 a.m. that day, State Police said. 

Investigators found that Gomez was in possession of the stolen car and arrested him, police said. 

Gomez was given a court appearance ticket and turned over to the New York Police Department for a pending investigation in New York City, State Police said. 

