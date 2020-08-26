Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: New York School Superintendents Call On Cuomo To Call Off Fall Sports
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed By Tractor-Trailer On I-287

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-287 in Greenburgh.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-287 in Greenburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 20-year-old woman was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on I-287 in Westchester.

New York State Police troopers responded to a stretch of I-287 in Greenburgh shortly before 4:15 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, where there was a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and pedestrian.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26, State Police investigators announced that the investigation determined that Homosassa, Florida resident Joseph Crabtree, 55, was driving his tractor-trailer east on the interstate in the right lane near mile marker 2.5 when he saw a pedestrian in the roadway.

Police said that Crabtree was unable to stop his truck or avoid contact with the pedestrian, who has been identified as White Plains resident Jailene Ramirez-Barrios, who was struck and killed by the tractor-trailer.

According to police, Ramirez-Barrios was accompanied by Newark, New York resident Juan Serrano, 37, who was uninjured. Investigators noted that Crabtree was also uninjured and showed no signs of impairment.

Ramirez-Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fatal crash remains under investigation by the New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.