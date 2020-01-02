Contact Us
20-Year-Old Upstate NY Man Charged With Sexually Abusing A Goat

Zak Failla
Zak Failla
John H. Tibbles.
John H. Tibbles. Photo Credit: Oswego County Sheriff's Office

An upstate New York man is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a goat.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, John Tibbles, 20, was arrested and charged with sexual misconduct following a complaint that was filed in his hometown, according to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.

It is alleged that Tibbles had sexual contact with the goat approximately 40 miles north of Syracuse in Richland.

Details regarding the alleged incident have not been released by investigators. The motive remains unclear, and it has not been determined if the goat belonged to Tibbles.

Tibbles was arraigned in the Town of Sandy Creek Court and remanded to the Oswego County Jail in lieu of $2,500 cash bail or $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear back in court to respond to the charge on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

