20-Year-Old From Region Killed In Route 9W Crash

Breaking News: Body Found In Area Garage
Nicole Valinote
Read More Stories
A 20-year-old man from the Capital District was killed in a head-on crash on State Route 9W.
A 20-year-old man from the Capital District was killed in a head-on crash on State Route 9W. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A 20-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on Route 9W in the region.

Police in the Capital District responded to a two-vehicle crash in Greene County at about 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3 in the town of Catskill, according to New York State Police.

Investigators found that a 2003 Nissan Sentra was southbound when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, police said. 

State Police said the driver of the Nissan, identified as Michael Bigler Jr., of Saugerties, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 77-year-old Catskill man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said. 

Catskill Fire and Ambulance assisted troopers at the scene, police said.

