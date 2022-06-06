20-Year-Old From Region Killed In Route 9W Crash

A 20-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash on Route 9W in the region.

Police in the Capital District responded to a two-vehicle crash in Greene County at about 4 p.m. on Friday, June 3 in the town of Catskill, according to New York State Police.

Investigators found that a 2003 Nissan Sentra was southbound when, for unknown reasons, the car crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

State Police said the driver of the Nissan, identified as Michael Bigler Jr., of Saugerties, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 77-year-old Catskill man, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Catskill Fire and Ambulance assisted troopers at the scene, police said.

