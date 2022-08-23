Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 'Retaliation Fund': NY Amazon Workers Hoping To Unionize Start GoFundMe
Police & Fire

20-Year-Old Charged With Rape Threaten Victim With Machete In Region, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man from the region was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a victim while threatening them with a machete.
A man from the region was arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a victim while threatening them with a machete. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Wikimedia Commons/Gustavo Castillo

A 20-year-old man has been charged with rape after allegedly physically and sexually assaulting a victim in the region while threatening that person with a machete. 

Sullivan County resident Joseph Callas, age 20, of Bloomingburg, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 22 in the town of Mamakating.

Callas was arrested after state police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a home in Mamakating, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

An investigation revealed that Callas threatened the victim with a machete and physically and sexually assaulted the victim, Nevel said.

He was charged with:

  • Rape
  • Menacing
  • Criminal obstruction of breath
  • Assault
  • Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image.

Callas was remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $35,000 cash, $70,000 bond, and a $120,000 partially secured bond. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.